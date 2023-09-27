Jetair Caribbean to begin flights to Bonaire coming November 2023

KRALENDIJK – It had been hinted at, and now Jetair Caribbean has officially announced that they will resume flights between Curaçao and Bonaire.

Jetair will operate two daily flights between Curaçao and Bonaire six days a week, with morning and evening flights. However, no flights will be operated on Saturdays.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the first flight departs at 8:25 in the morning. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, the first flight departs at 10:55 in the morning. The afternoon flight departs every day except Saturdays at 6:20 in the evening.

Pricey

While these flights are a welcome addition to the options, especially alongside EZ Air and Divi Divi Air, Jetair Caribbean tickets are not cheap. The cheapest one-way fare is $125, while the most expensive fare is $145 for a one-way ticket. Changing a purchased ticket is also relatively costly at $75.

The flights will be operated with an ATR-42 Turboprop aircraft with 48 seats on board.