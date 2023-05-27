JetAir Caribbean’s Bonaire Adventure Comes to an End

KRALENDIJK- JetAir Caribbean’s highly anticipated triangular flights between Curaçao, Aruba, and Bonaire have ceased operations.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding the collaboration between the airline, Bonaire International Airport (BIA), and the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), the flights are no longer available for booking and Bonaire has been removed from JetAir’s list of destinations.

While JetAir had previously mentioned offering connections to and from Medellín, this option was never available for booking from Bonaire. Travelers on the island must rely on other carriers for flights departing from Curaçao or Aruba, but this comes with the risk of missing connections due to delays. Unfortunately, none of the involved parties will assume responsibility for missed flights in such instances.

