Jetair Confirms Technical Problems and Regrets ‘Negative Speculation’
WILLEMSTAD – On Monday, the management of Jetair Caribbean issued a press release in which the airline confirmed that they are experiencing technical problems, but also criticized the “negative speculation” circulating on social media.
“In this announcement, Jetair’s management wants to inform its customers/passengers that Jetair is dealing with technical problems that have led to flight cancellations between May 19 and May 24, 2024,”according to the press release.
According to the same release, Jetair’s maintenance team conducted an inspection last Saturday and determined that an engine needs to be replaced, which will take a few days.
The management of Jetair regrets the negative reactions and speculations circulating in the media.
