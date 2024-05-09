Airlift JetBlue Announce New Year-Round Flight Service from New York JFK to Bonaire Redactie 09-05-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

A departing Airbus from JetBlue. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire, the Public Entity of Bonaire, Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), and Bonaire International Airport (BIA), in collaboration with JetBlue, announced today its first year-round non-stop service from New York (JFK) to Bonaire (BON).

The new flight joins the diverse portfolio of US airlines currently offering airlift to the island to meet the continued demand of travelers seeking to visit the Caribbean destination known for its incredible shores – ideal for scuba diving and snorkeling – growing culinary scene, and endless off-the-beaten-path adventures. Tickets will go out for sale later this month at www.jetblue.com.

“Connecting JFK with Bonaire marks a pivotal next step in the route network development of Flamingo Airport. We are delighted to welcome our guests to our island with all it has to offer,” said Maarten van der Scheer, CEO of Bonaire International Airport. “This new year-round service from New York JFK’s Airport will expand travel options for US visitors from New York and the northeast to fly to and from the island.”

According to Miles Mercera, CEO at Tourism Corporation Bonaire, whose team has continued to collaborate closely with the Public Entity of Bonaire, BONHATA, and Bonaire International Airport to increase airlift options to the destination: “We are elated that those looking to travel to Bonaire, whether new or returning, will now have more options from this key US hub to easily discover all that our Caribbean gem has to offer.”

More flights will bring a boost to Bonaire’s economy as well. Clark Abraham, Commissioner of Economy and Tourism, is looking forward to welcoming more guests from the North American market to the island. “We’ve had many exciting developments on the island this year,” said Abraham. “Ranging from new restaurant openings and renovated hotel and resort product to nature-inspired activities and adventure tours; all of which we are excited to showcase alongside our longtime commitment to sustainability, our local culture, and untouched nature.”

Positive shift

“This milestone underscores the joint dedication of both public and private sectors on the island in enhancing our tourism industry and uplifting the economy,” said Veroesjka de Windt, CEO at BONHATA. “With JetBlue’s arrival, we foresee a significant positive shift in our tourism landscape, but the real work lies ahead. Let’s embrace the promising future ahead and work together to realize its full potential.”