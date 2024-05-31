Airlift JetBlue Begins Ticket Sales for Bonaire Flights Redactie 31-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A JetBlue plane seen here at the airport of Curaçao. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Airline JetBlue has started selling tickets for routes between New York’s JFK Airport and Flamingo Airport. The flights were announced some time ago, but are now available for booking. To celebrate the launch of the new flights, special introductory fares are available for a limited time at $159 one way.

TCB Director Miles Mercera expressed great satisfaction with the new flights. “This partnership is a significant milestone for us: we are adding a new relationship with JetBlue and expanding options and accessibility for travellers coming from the northeastern United States.”

Early

Those wanting to fly with JetBlue to Bonaire will need to rise early: the flight, which operates twice a week, departs at 7 a.m. from New York Citi to arrive in Bonaire shortly after noon. The return flight departs Bonaire at 2:10 p.m., arriving in New York around 6:30 p.m.