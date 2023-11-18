18 november 2023 17:47 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Airlift Latest news

JetBlue Launches Direct St. Kitts and Nevis Flights Three Times per Week

194

Photo: Nevis Tourism Authority

BASSETERRE – Lost Cost Carrier JetBlue has announced the launch of direct flights connecting New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to St. Kitts’ Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (SKB). 

The direct flight service began on November 2nd and will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, offering a seamless travel experience. Departing from JFK on Flight #2967 at 8:59 AM and arriving at SKB at 2:14 PM, or approximately a little over 4 hours. 

The return flight will depart St. Kitts at 3:30 p.m., touching down at JFK around 7:00PM.

