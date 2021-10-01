JICN certified according to safety requirements

- 11Shares
KRALENDIJK- After extensive inspection, the Judicial Institution Caribbean Netherlands (JICN) is certified in accordance with the Dutch quality requirements for security and fire safety installations.
All correctional facilities that are part of the Custodial Institutions Agency (Dienst Justitiële Inrichtingen, DJI) must meet high security standards. Because the climate on Bonaire differs from that in the Netherlands, different management measures are necessary to keep all installations – such as doors and locks – in good condition.
After the inspection, it was determined that the JICN also meets the strict Dutch requirements. The photo shows the management of the JICN, employees of the Central Government Real Estate Agency (Rijksvastgoedbedrijf, RVB), the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland, BKCN) and employees of the companies that conducted the inspection.
