JICN Organizes Detention and Reintegration Info Market

Participants to the JICN Information Market. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, the Caribbean Netherlands Judicial Institution (JICN) hosted an info market on the theme of detention and reintegration.

The event brought together a variety of professionals with the aim of knowledge sharing, networking, and promoting successful reintegration into society for former detainees.

According to the organizers, the info market provided a platform for the exchange of expertise and discussion of important topics, ranging from detention procedures to aftercare.

JICN emphasizes the importance of collaboration between detention and reintegration partners and the wider community to provide former detainees with opportunities for successful reintegration.

Grateful

JICN expresses gratitude to all participants and chain partners for their contribution to the success of the event.