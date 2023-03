ORANJESTAD- The Gwendoline van Putten school on Friday held a job fair for students at the Lions Den on Friday.

Personnel and Organization, Social Domain, Economy, Infrastructure and Nature (ENI), Inspections Unit and Veterinary Services were all invited to participated at the fair.

The purpose of the fair was to provide information to students about various functions withing Governments Departments on the island, and to help them decide on future career choices.