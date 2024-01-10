10 januari 2024 12:19 pm

John Larmonie Center St. Maarten to undergo renovation and expansion

Artist rending of the expanded and improved John Larmonie Center. Photo: Government of St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG – The John Larmonie Center on St. Maarten, a revered institution for the arts in Sint Maarten, is poised to undergo a transformative renovation and expansion, marking a significant milestone in its history. 

The impending renovation aims to modernize and enhance the facilities, providing an even more dynamic space for artistic expression and cultural engagement.

The renovation and the expansion project, encompassing various aspects of civil and architectural improvements, is slated to commence following the release of the upcoming Terms of Reference (TOR). The (TOR), set to be distributed imminently, will outline the project scope and scope, and serve as a blueprint for the extensive works planned for the John Larmonie Center.

