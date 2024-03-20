Bonaire
John Soliano appointed as the new Director of Operations at the Public Entity of Bonaire
2024-03-20 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – John Soliano is set to take on the role of Director of Operations and Support (B&O) at the Public Entity of Bonaire. Soliano succeeds Coryse Barendregt, who held the position in recent years.
Given Soliano’s experience, Bonaire Government expresses high expectations for his appointment. Soliano, previously employed among others as Director of Bonaire Holding, manager of the ORCO bank on the island and independent consultant, will in his new role focus on improving processes and OLB’s service to residents.
