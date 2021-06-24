Join DCNA’s Free Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip















Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius -The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) invites all residents on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius to participate in the first Big Live Nature Quiz on Friday 2nd of July, 6 pm. It’s free, online, live, interactive and includes questions about Dutch Caribbean animals. This fun quiz is in English but questions will also have Dutch and Papiamentu subtitles. You can participate online from home or go to one of the broadcast locations on your island. You can join alone or form a team with max 4 friends/family/colleagues. The winning team will win a sailing/snorkel trip around their island. Make sure to register at biglivenaturequiz.org.

Date and Time

Citizens of the six Dutch Caribbean islands ages 18 and older are invited to participate in the first annual Big Live Nature Quiz for adults. The quiz will take place on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 6 pm- 7pm AST. There will be a short break in the middle to socialize and grab some food and drinks to prepare for round two.

Teams

Join alone or form a team with max 4 friends/family/colleagues.

Location

You can participate in two ways. Participants can play online from work or home with friends and family or go to a designated bar or restaurant (Bonaire: Hillside, Saba: Long Haul, St. Eustatius: Blue Bead Bar & Restaurant), St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar) where the quiz will be live broadcasted.

Reserve your spot

Groups consisting of one to four members must pre-register at biglivenaturequiz.orgto participate. People wishing to participate at a live broadcast location must also reserve a table at the bar (Bonaire: Hillside, Saba: Long Haul, St. Eustatius: Blue Bead Bar & Restaurant), St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar).

Requirements

It is not necessary to prepare or study for the quiz in advance. All you need to participate is an online registration (biglivenaturequiz.org), an internet connection, a computer, a phone to answer questions, and a good attitude.

If you form a team and join from home or work, you need to physically get together behind 1 computer and only need 1 cell phone per team to send your team-answer.

If you join from one of the designated bars, you only need to register online (biglivenaturequiz.org), reserve a table at the (Bonaire: Hillside, Saba: Long Haul, St. Eustatius: Blue Bead Bar & Restaurant), St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar) and bring a cell phone.

Theme: Dutch Caribbean animals

The quiz will have a total of 35 multiple choice trivia questions. The quiz will be in English but questions will also have Dutch and Papiamentu subtitles. There will be five categories: Marine Animals, Terrestrial Animals, Sounds in Nature, Special Species, and People and Nature.

Prices

The winning team will win a sailing/snorkel trip around their island. Second and third place teams will receive t-shirts and hats.

Yearly Quiz for adults and kids

The DCNA supports STINAPA Bonaire, CARMABI on Curaçao, Aruba National Park Foundation, Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA on St Eustatius and Nature Foundation Sint Maarten amongst others with their nature education programs. The online Big Live Nature Quiz was created to educate citizens about nature conservation in a fun interactive way, to instill pride about the islands’ nature, encourage eco-friendly practices, support the parks conservation projects, and to connect people throughout the Dutch Caribbean. This is a yearly event for adults and kids. The Kids edition is planned for the beginning of October.

The Big Live Nature Quiz is generously funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) and DCNA’s activities are supported by the Dutch Postcode Lottery.

Follow the Big Live Nature Quiz

Check out DCNA’s Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) or biglivenaturequiz.org. If you have any questions, send an email to research@DCNAnature.org or projects@DCNAnature.org or call us at +599-717-5010.

