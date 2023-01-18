Join the Community for a Mangrove Outplanting Happy Hour

KRALENDIJK – The community is invited to kick off the sargassum season with a mangrove outplanting happy hour this Friday. The event will be a great opportunity for volunteers to help plant mangroves and to enjoy complimentary delicious food and drinks afterwards. All participants need to bring are booties and sun protection.

The event is organized by the Mangrove Maniacs and Stinapa, which has been working hard to improve the local mangrove ecosystem. So far, in 2022 they have organized 51 Tuesdays in the mangroves, only one day was canceled, with special days for special groups. They have had at least 12 volunteers per Tuesday and often many more.

The organization has also achieved impressive results such as maintaining 3.5 km channel, opening a new channel of 320 m, marking and clearing a new channel of 170 m, improving conditions in an area of 98,000 sq m or 9.8 ha and planting 2,000 mangroves in 3 events. They have also had a 55% survival rate of planted buttonwood that were watered.

In addition, the organization has organized a number of other events, such as the International Day of Biodiversity, a stand at LVV Open Dag, three public outplanting events, three presentation nights, and nine days with military groups. They also organized kids days, junior rangers, SGB, DCNA, and TOP. And a record breaking number of 18 interns that not only did important research but were also successfully turned into great maniacs.

The mangrove outplanting happy hour will be held on Friday at the end of the road of “kaminda di lagun” at 4pm. For more information, please contact +599 777 3328

