Joint action chain partners in the port of Saba

FORT BAY – On Friday the 9th September an extra and extensive check was held in Fort Bay on Saba by customs, the KMar, KPCN and the Coastguard. The baggage of passengers and the cargo from the ferry Makana from Sint Maarten were checked.

During the check, 19 passengers were checked. No abnormalities were found during this check.

As part of the joint effort of the chain partners to keep all islands of the Caribbean Netherlands as safe as possible and to guarantee the quality of life on the islands, actions are regularly held in which Customs/CN, KMar and KPCN work closely together.