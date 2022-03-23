KRALENDIJK – Last Sunday, during the regular inspection at the Judicial Institution Dutch Caribbean (JICN), a joint was found in the safe of one of the employees.
The JICN reports that an internal investigation was immediately started and is still ongoing. Based on statements from several persons involved, it can be concluded with reasonable certainty that it concerns soft drugs that were allegedly seized from a detainee.
Also read:
- Joint found in safe of JICN employee
- Pursuit ends in two arrests
- Online submission tax returns recommended
- Vacancy Care Coordinator Saba
- Democratic Party Bonaire elects new board
- ‘Guided Living’ project Bonaire celebrates one-year anniversary
- Dutch Marine vessel and coastguard make another drug bust in Aruba
- Four-day Governance Course for NGO’s on St. Eustatius
- Vacature Adviseur plv. Regeringscommissaris Statia
- Bypass road St. John’s to alleviate traffic congestion
- Commissioner Bruce Zagers: ‘Multiple challenges on Saba’
- SeaDream ads calls to Saba
- Woman arrested on St. Eustatius after hitting man in face with beer bottle
- Welding Training completed on St. Eustatius
- Vacature Beleidsadviseur Bedrijfsvoering Bonaire