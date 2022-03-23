23 March 2022 18:52 pm

BES Reporter

Joint found in safe of JICN employee

KRALENDIJK – Last Sunday, during the regular inspection at the Judicial Institution Dutch Caribbean (JICN), a joint was found in the safe of one of the employees. 

The JICN reports that an internal investigation was immediately started and is still ongoing. Based on statements from several persons involved, it can be concluded with reasonable certainty that it concerns soft drugs that were allegedly seized from a detainee. 

