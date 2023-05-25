Joint Investigation Targets Suspected Human Trafficking on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Wednesday morning, May 24th, a joint investigation took place at five construction sites in Sabadeco, Vista Royal, and Kaya Internashonal.

This investigation focused on suspicions of human trafficking. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee led the investigation, and there were indications that a company was bringing foreigners to the island and employing them without the proper documents.

As a result, the Public Prosecution Service decided to conduct a multidisciplinary inspection, involving the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, the Immigration and Border Protection Department of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), the Labor Inspection of the RCN Unit of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW), and the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND).

During this joint operation, various laws related to labor and immigration were enforced. These laws are intended to ensure that work is carried out fairly, safely, and in a healthy manner. No irregularities were found during the inspection.

