Joint pension funds hold conference in Aruba

ORANJESTAD- The pension funds of the Dutch Caribbean, united in the Caribbean Pension Fund Association (CaPAs), held their fifth annual conference on Thursday at the Hilton Hotel in Aruba.

The theme of this year’s conference was ‘Fit over the finish line’. Several speakers shed their light on the importance of reaching retirement age with vitality. After a number of plenary sessions, the conference participants discussed the various themes in smaller groups.

Outgoing CaPAs chairman, APFA director Sheila van Veen was satisfied with the attendance and course of the day. “It’s so nice that after a break of 2 years we can finally get together again to discuss the things that concern our sector,” says Van Veen.

Joint

Within CApAs, the pension funds of the Dutch Caribbean are committed, among other things, to joint representation of interests, organizing training courses for the sector and conducting scientific research.

The congress on Wednesday was attended by just under a hundred participants.