Julio Every (PEP) sworn in as Island Council Member Saba

THE BOTTOM – On Tuesday, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson swore in Julio Every as the newest member of the Island Council.

Every, a representative of the Party for Progress (PEP), replaces outgoing Council Member Hemmie van Xanten. The ceremony was marked by a commitment to service, as Every pledged to represent the people of Saba with dedication and collaborate across party lines.

Julio Every, who ran as the fourth candidate on the Party for Progress ballot, secured his place on the Island Council with the campaign slogan “Service for Saba is Service for You.” His appointment follows a thorough review of credentials by a committee formed by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. The committee, comprised of Island Council Members Ms. Elsa Peterson, Mr. Rolando Wilson, and Ms. Saskia Matthew, confirmed, and signed, that Every’s credentials were in order, leading to his official approval.

During the swearing-in process, Island Governor Johnson invited Akilah Levenstone to read the oath of office, which Every affirmed. Following the formalities, Every took the opportunity to deliver his inaugural speech.

Bi-partisan

“I must acknowledge the entire PEP team for their resolute commitment not just to the party but also to the people of Saba. Even post elections, our dedication remains steadfast, and we will continue to do so as a party. It is with immense honor that I stand here as part of this esteemed council I assure you that your voices will be heard, and today I can guarantee you that you have inherited a fighter. However, by no means when I use the term fighter it’s because I came to fight or shake up things. Let me clarify my role as an opposition faction member isn’t solely to oppose the WIPM fraction. Instead, I am here as your representative, and I aim to foster the necessary dialogue I want to have bipartisan relationship because only together can we carve a new path for Saba”, said Every