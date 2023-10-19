Junior Rangers program makes comeback on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- The St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation has reintroduced the Junior Rangers program, which runs from September 2023 to November 2025 and invites students aged 10 to 13.

The program consists of four semesters covering nature, the relationship between nature and humans, conservation and advocacy, and ranger apprenticeship. Supported by the Blue Marine Foundation and the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), nine Junior Rangers meet weekly for a variety of hands-on activities, including nature exploration and sea turtle nest triangulation.

They will also engage in snorkeling and fish identification games. The program continues with bird watching, shoreline exploration, and more, offering an engaging way for youth to learn about nature.