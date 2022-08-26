Junior Rangers wrap up annual Exchange Event

ORANJESTAD- The Junior Rangers just finished their annual exchange event. Youth from all six islands came together to learn about the unique biodiversity within the Dutch Caribbean and to lay a foundation for future collaboration between the islands.

From sunrises over the sea to hiking late at night glow in the dark, these students had a fun week full of memories that they will cherish for a lifetime.

A fundamental pillar of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) is the desire to raise nature-oriented education in the Caribbean Netherlands to a higher level. One of the tools available on the island is the opportunity to empower the youth, and what better way to harness this energy than through the annual DCNA Junior Ranger exchange program. This unique opportunity brings together young people from all six islands to learn about the exceptional biodiversity in the Dutch Caribbean and work together to develop positive, cooperative and social skills.

The theme of this year’s exchange was Ecosystem Services and why they are important.

“Hosting this year’s Junior Ranger Exchange was an honor for STENAPA from St. Eustatius. We saw children from the Dutch Caribbean enjoy nature education and share their new understanding of ecosystems and their services with others” Achsah Mitchell, STENAPA Education Office/JRE and Chair of DCNA’s Youth Participation Working Group.

The event was made possible in part by the Prins Bernhard Cultuur Fonds, World Wildlife Fund-Dutch Caribbean, and sponsors in St. Maarten such as The Azure Hotel & Art Studio, Domino’s Pizza and Winair. DCNA’s activities are generously funded by the National Postcode Lottery.