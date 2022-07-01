Justice Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten meet in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- On Monday, June 27 the Honorable Ministers of Justice of Aruba; Rocco Tjon, Curaçao; Shalten Hato and St. Maarten; Anna E. Richardson met in Bonaire for a Justice Tripartite meeting between the Caribbean countries of the Dutch Kingdom.

The three Ministers were initially scheduled to meet with the Netherlands’ Honorable Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius in Bonaire for the Judicial Four-Country Consultation (JVO) meeting, however, it was unfortunately postponed to a later date due to Minister Yeşilgöz having to cancel her attendance because of an emergency situation developing in the Netherlands.

Due to the postponement, the three Ministers of Justice of the Caribbean countries decided to use the opportunity to hold the first Tripartite Justice meeting between the three countries.

Efficient

The three Ministers of Justice expressed their contentment with the efficient conduct of the Tripartite meeting, as this now marks the start of increased cooperation and productive working relationships between the three countries. “These types of forums enable us as decision-makers to directly discuss issues related to Justice and, in doing so, achieve positive outcomes that benefit all three countries equally,” stated Minister Richardson.

Discussions are ongoing for the next JVO meeting with the four Ministers of Justice of the Dutch Kingdom, with a target date of August 2022. The next Justice Tripartite meeting is scheduled to take place in October 2022 and will be hosted by the Ministry of Justice of St. Maarten with the Minister of Justice as chair of the meeting.