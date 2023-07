ORANJESTAD- First time contender to the Road March Competition, Juvelle Maduro has won the competition with her Road March titled Proud Statian.

During the competition, held on Saturday, Maduro won with a total of 339 points, while Face with Acting stupid ended up in second place with 317 points. Lady Shortah with her song “It’s You” conquered the thirds place with a total of 217 points.