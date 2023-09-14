Kalli de Meyer joins STINAPA as Director of Nature Conservation

KRALENDIJK – The Board of STINAPA Bonaire has appointed Kalli De Meyer as the new Director of Nature Conservation. De Meyer will focus on the efficient and effective management of STINAPA’s parks, as well as the Nature Unit.

In her new capacity, De Meyer will provide support to park managers, offer training and guidance to senior staff, assist in capacity building, and represent the organization externally.

De Meyer brings over thirty years of experience in Bonaire, working in local and international nature conservation and management.

Human Resources

Additionally, Arantza Jansen has been appointed as the Human Resource Advisor at the nature organization.