Kaya Gobernador Debrot is finally being resurfaced

KRALENDIJK- On Bonaire, repair work on the Kaya Gobernador Debrot, one of the main thoroughfares on the island, has finally started.

While annouanced various times before, the work has finally started. During the first three working days, part of the top asphalt layer has already been removed from the road. After this, a new layer will be applied.

The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) indicates that the work will take approximately two weeks. It is a fairly long stretch of road, namely from in front of the MCB Bank in Kralendijk, to the roundabout of Hato. The work should be completed by August 26.

Detour

Traffic in the meantime is being diverted via alternate routes since Monday morning. So far, this has not yet led to major problems, although it is now significantly busier on secondary roads such as the Kaya Carlos Nicolaas, the Kaya Neerlandia and the Kaya J.B. Vitte. Many motorists also opt for the alternative route via the Kaminda Djabou.