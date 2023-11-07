Kaya Internashonal not closed for wedding after all

KRALENDIJK – The Kaya Internashonal, leading from Kralendijk to Belnem via the airport, will not be closed due to a wedding on November 23.

According to the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB), the information circulated by OLB last week was incorrect. It had suggested that the road to Belnem would be closed for a few hours, but this is now not the case.

“We apologize for the misunderstanding. We want to make it clear that no roads will be closed. A part of Te Amo Beach is in use for a private event for one day, fully in line with the island ordinance of November 17, 2008, No.1, regarding the use and cost of public lands,” the OLB states in a press release on Monday.

The Public entity emphasizes that the island’s beaches are meeting places where everyone can gather and celebrate. “We are pleased that our residents can use these places for special moments, as long as they abide by the rules and help keep the beaches beautiful and accessible. As we rectify this situation, we want to wish the couple getting married on Bonaire all the best.”

Joyous

According to the press release issued by the OLB on Monday, events like these demonstrate how joyous special moments can be on our island.