Kaya Isla Ariba closed to traffic during renovation

KRALENDIJK – As of August 7, 2023, a section of Kaya Isla Ariba, stretching from the Seaside Promenade (Kaya Jan N.E. Craane) to the intersection with Kaya Grandi, will be closed to all traffic. This closure is part of a larger road renovation project, which also includes work on Kaya Korona.

This announcement comes as part of the ongoing road renovations on the island, as previously mentioned by commissioner Thielman.

The first phase of the project involves the demolition of Kaya Isla Ariba up to the intersection with Kaya Grandi. Efforts will be made to minimize disruption for the shopkeepers and users of Kaya Grandi, which will remain accessible during the construction works.

However, when the renovation of the intersection of Kaya Isla Ariba and Kaya Grandi begins, it will be necessary to close that part of Kaya Grandi heading towards Luciano’s for three weeks. During this period, that section of Kaya Grandi will be inaccessible to traffic, after which full access will be restored.

According to the plan, the work will begin in August and end in October 2023. Detour routes will be clearly marked with signs during the construction period. Commissioner Thielman has apologized in advance for any inconvenience that the work may cause and asks for the public’s understanding of this temporary situation.