Bonaire
Keller Williams Organizes Car Wash for Bonaire Food Bank
10-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The branch of Keller Williams in Bonaire on Thursday has organized a car wash, of which the proceeds are going to the Bonaire food bank.
Starting in the year 2009, the Company has been organizing the so-called ’Red Days’ on the second Thursday of the month May, as a way to give back to society.
Judging by the number of cars that showed up for the car wash held in front of Cecilia Motors’ showroom, there were quite a few vehicles in need of a thorough cleaning.
