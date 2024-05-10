Bonaire Keller Williams Organizes Car Wash for Bonaire Food Bank Redactie 10-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The branch of Keller Williams in Bonaire on Thursday has organized a car wash, of which the proceeds are going to the Bonaire food bank.

Starting in the year 2009, the Company has been organizing the so-called ’Red Days’ on the second Thursday of the month May, as a way to give back to society.

Judging by the number of cars that showed up for the car wash held in front of Cecilia Motors’ showroom, there were quite a few vehicles in need of a thorough cleaning.