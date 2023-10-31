Kickboxer Davidlee Winklaar now local Ambassador Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire has announced that Davidlee Winklaar has joined its Local Ambassadors program in preparation for his participation in the WAKO Pan American International Kickboxing Championship 2023 in December.

This partnership, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), appoints Davidlee Winklaar as the official ‘Professional Local’ and prominent ‘Local Ambassador’ for Bonaire.

With this agreement, a sustainable collaboration is initiated to promote the beautiful nature of Bonaire through various initiatives, competitions, events, and projects. Davidlee Winklaar, a passionate athlete with impressive achievements in martial arts, will play a key role in these efforts.

Davidlee Winklaar has previously demonstrated his dedication and talent by winning the WAKO Pan American Championship in Mexico in 2018. His recent announcement of a comeback, titled “The last dance,” aims to participate in the Pan American Championship Kickboxing in Brazil.

At this moment, Davidlee is preparing to represent Bonaire at the Pan American Championship scheduled for December 10, 2023, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Collaboration

The collaboration between TCB and Davidlee Winklaar illustrates their shared commitment to showcasing Bonaire’s unique culture, sports, and exceptional talents on the world stage. Together, they aspire to make a valuable contribution to the growth and reputation of the island in the international arena.