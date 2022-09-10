Kickoff held for start of Sunset Beach Park construction

KRALENDIJK- On Friday afternoon, the construction of the public Sunset Beach Park was kicked off with an official happening on the construction site. The waterfront park will be constructed between the Chogogo Resort and the building of Den Laman.

Commissioner James Kroon and director Adely Jansen of Bonaire Overheids Gebouwen (BOG) gave a brief introduction to the government’s vision to achieve a waterfront park that will be accessible to everyone.

In addition, a short film about the project was shown, giving the audience a good idea of what the park will look like after development.

The afternoon ended with a social gathering with music by, among others, Eso and special invitee Moca.