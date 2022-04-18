King of the Caribbean tournament benefits from high winds

KRALENDIJK- The Forsa King of the Caribbean windsurf event is going well. Despite the heavy rain, there was also strong wind, so that the windsurfers could show their skills on the water.
Several awards were handed out on Sunday. More games and the final standings are scheduled for Monday.
