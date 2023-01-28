King Willem Alexander, Queen Máxima, and the Princess van Oranje have landed on Bonaire.

KRALENDIJK – Friday afternoon, members of the Royal House have landed at the Bonaire airport. They were welcomed by the Governor, the representative of the government, and the director of Bonaire International Airport.

The visit is focused on introducing the Princess van Oranje to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Today, there will be a full program focusing on culture, nature, sports, and the colonial history of Bonaire. After meeting with the Governor in the morning, there will be a visit to the slave huts and Mangazina di Rei.

In the afternoon, members of the Royal House will hold discussions with residents of Bonaire, followed by a tour of the different neighborhoods on the island. Afterwards, there is a planned visit to Sorobon and a boat ride through the mangrove.

In the evening, King Willem Alexander, Queen Máxima, and Princess Amalia will attend “Taste of Bonaire”. After visiting Bonaire, members of the royal family will continue on to Aruba and Curaçao, and then on to Sint-Maarten, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

The visit will conclude on Thursday, February 9th. The royal party will be accompanied by State Secretary Van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations and Digitalization during their visit.

