St. Eustatius Kingdom Games for school children held in St. Eustatius Redactie 27-04-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

A view of the little ones enjoying themselves. Photo: GIS

ORANJESTAD – On Friday, the Department of Culture of the Public Entity St. Eustatius organized the Kings Games events for primary schools.

The program included a motivational message from the island governor, Alida Francis, a dance and a number of games. It turned out an enjoyable day for all.