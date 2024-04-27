St. Eustatius
Kingdom Games for school children held in St. Eustatius
27-04-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – On Friday, the Department of Culture of the Public Entity St. Eustatius organized the Kings Games events for primary schools.
The program included a motivational message from the island governor, Alida Francis, a dance and a number of games. It turned out an enjoyable day for all.
