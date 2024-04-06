Caribbean
Kingdom Government signs agreement with St. Kitts and Nevis on maritime delimitation
2024-04-06 - 1 minuten leestijd
The Kingdom Government of The Netherlands has signed an agreement with the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis about the Maritime delimitation between the two countries.
Signed by Permanent Secretary Tivanna Wharton from the Ministry of Tourism and His Excellency Cornalis Hersbach, Ambassador-Designate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the agreement is said to be pivotal for sustainable development and resource management, particularly regarding fishing rights and maritime security.
Bilateral
Negotiations, backed by the Commonwealth Secretariat, culminated in a bilateral agreement that integrates maritime zones.
