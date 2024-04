St. Eustatius Kishauna McDonald leaves Statia for participation in Caribbean Queen Pageant Redactie 21-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

McDonald and her chaperones before departure from FDR airport. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD- Kishauna McDonald on Saturday left the island this morning to represent St. Eustatius in the Caribbean queen pageant in St Maarten.

McDonald was accompanied by her chaperones Charmain George and Carolina Matos.

The pageant takes place on Tuesday 23 April 2024 at the carnival village. It will bring talensts from eight Caribbean countries.

The Government of St. Eustatius wishes Kishauna the very best.