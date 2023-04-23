Kiwanis Club fourth annual Radiothon fundraiser on King’s Day

KRALENDIJK- The Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk will be organizing their fourth annual Radiothon on King’s day, to raise money for our baby food and care packages and Fruit op School.

With the donations received, Kiwanis wants to support families who are having a harder time making ends meet. All proceeds will benefit the children of Bonaire.

People will to donate can do so on the fundraising account of Kiwanis Kralendijk, donate cash and request songs via radio or participate in the Smooth Operators quiz and win great prizes. A portion of the proceeds of ice cream sold at Luciano and smoothies sold at Smooth operators will be donated to Kiwanis.

Members of the Service Club will also be collecting at Trocadero, Kaya Grandi and the boulevard. People wanting to make a donation via de bank can do so on MCB account number 416.401.06 in the name of Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk, Bonaire.

Those using a bank transfer are kindly requested to use the word ‘Radiothon” as the description.