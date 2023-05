SCHIPHOL- KLM says they are very happy to announce that the airline now uses newly acquiered electric pushback trucks for their Boeing 737 and Embraer aircraft at homebase Schiphol.

“Electrification is an important step to reduce certain emissions. Now, 65% of our ground material is electric. But we will keep on pushing towards being CO2-neutral in 2030 in our ground operations”, according to the Dutch flag carrier.