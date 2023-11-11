KLM plane with different color scheme draws attention at Bonaire Airport

KRALENDIJK – On Friday evening, a KLM Airbus A330 with a somewhat different color scheme attracted attention at Bonaire’s Flamingo Airport.

The Airbus operating flight KL765/767 was seen with a white nose cone. In this case, it involves a newly installed nose cone, often referred to as the “radome,” that has not yet been painted in the usual KLM blue. Radome is a combination of the words “radar” and “dome.”

Damaged

Replacement of the nose cone can be necessary if it becomes damaged, for example, by hail or a so-called bird strike, where birds collide with the aircraft. Behind the nose cone of an aircraft, which also contributes to the aerodynamic shape, in general lies essential navigation equipment.