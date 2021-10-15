KLM returns to Trinidad after absence of two decades

- 38Shares
PORT-OF-SPAIN- After an absence of two decades, KLM will be resuming flights between Amsterdam and the Piarco airport of Trinindad on Saturday. The flights to Trinidad by KLM are combined with another Caribbean destination, Bridgetown, Barbados.
According to the Dutch Ambassador in Trinidad, Raphael Varga, flights will be executed on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The announcement came after a recent meeting between Ambassador Varga and Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell.
Thrilled
Mitchell says he is absolutely thrilled by KLM’s return as it opened up numerous opportunities for the country. “This route opens up a number of opportunities for us to attract visitors from across Europe as well as other markets to experience our vibrant culture, festivals, and the sun, sea and sand that both Trinidad and Tobago offers,” he said,” We are all extremely excited.”
Mitchell also pointed to the Rotterdam Carnival, which he felt could open the door for local creative sector through the participation and greater exposure of elements of our unique Trinidad and Tobago Carnival experience to the Netherlands.
Attractive
Mitchell added that the return of KLM confirmed Trinidad and Tobago was still an attractive destination for visitors, both from traditional markets and new and emerging markets.
