Airlift KLM Significantly Expands Number of Flights to Trinidad & Tobago Redactie 10-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

PORT-OF-SPAIN, TRINIDAD – KLM is making strides in Trinidad & Tobago and is expected to further increase the number of flights in the upcoming winter season.

Initially, flights to Trinidad’s Piarco Airport began modestly with two flights per week, in conjunction with Barbados. However, the flights to Barbados proved unsuccessful and were discontinued shortly after their start. On the other hand, the flights to Trinidad & Tobago have been popular with travellers of the twin-island state.

Currently, KLM flies to Trinidad in combination with the flight to and from St. Maarten, which includes a stop at Piarco Airport on the return journey.

According to sources within KLM consulted by ABC Online Media, as things stand now, the number of flights to Trinidad during the 2024/2025 winter season will increase to an impressive six per week, nearly daily.

Sint Maarten

Since the additional flights are likely to continue in conjunction with St. Maarten in the new schedule, this means that Sint Maarten can also expect a substantial expansion of KLM flights to the island.