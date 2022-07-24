KLM starts cooperation with Thalys for air-rail connection between Amsterdam and Brussels

AMSTERDAM – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has started a trial that should lead to a better connection between air travel and rail travel.

Especially for relatively short journeys, such as between Amsterdam and Brussels, travel by train is an obvious choice, in addition to existing connections by air. The intention is that in the future travellers can easily transfer from flight to train and vice versa.

It is also the intention that train passengers can already check in their luggage at the station and also drop off their luggage there.

However, there are still the necessary challenges for the connection, especially with the current congestion at the airports to get through security screening and passport control at all within a time that can be judged as reasonable.

Less flights

Thanks to the collaboration on the railways, KLM can operate one flight less per day between Schiphol and Brussels’ Zaventem airport.