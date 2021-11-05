KLM starts flights to Cancun

- 11Shares
CANCUN- KLM has started flights to Cancun in Mexico this week. A short opening ceremony attended by Dutch ambassador Wilfred Mohr took place at Cancun airport.
Cancun is the second destination in Mexico to which KLM has a direct connection. The new destination strengthens KLM’s position as one of the most important European airlines active in the Mexican market. There is interest in the new flights from both business and tourism.
