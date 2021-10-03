KLM will Execute 15 additional flights to Bonaire













Tourism Corporation Bonaire CEO, Miles Mercera is happy with the additional seat capacity in the busy winter season. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- KLM will be executing a total of 15 additional flights during the busy winter season. The flights will be executed in combination with Aruba, just as all other KLM flights to Bonaire.

The extra flights will be exectued between December 15th, 2021 and January 12th, 2022, on Mondays and Wednesdays. An extra flight will also be executed on Sunday December 26th, 2021. Between December 17th, 2021 – January 14th, 2022 an extra Friday flight is scheduled.

CEO of TCB, Miles Mercera is happy with the additional flight capacity. “We are excited for the upcoming winter season and as we continue to recover our tourism industry, we welcome the additional flights with open arms. There is no reason not to visit Bonaire this winter.”