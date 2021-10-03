- 2Shares
KRALENDIJK- KLM will be executing a total of 15 additional flights during the busy winter season. The flights will be executed in combination with Aruba, just as all other KLM flights to Bonaire.
The extra flights will be exectued between December 15th, 2021 and January 12th, 2022, on Mondays and Wednesdays. An extra flight will also be executed on Sunday December 26th, 2021. Between December 17th, 2021 – January 14th, 2022 an extra Friday flight is scheduled.
CEO of TCB, Miles Mercera is happy with the additional flight capacity. “We are excited for the upcoming winter season and as we continue to recover our tourism industry, we welcome the additional flights with open arms. There is no reason not to visit Bonaire this winter.”
Also read:
- Outbound Passengers caught with False PCR Test Results at Flamingo Airport
- Daily new Covid-infections remain relatively high on Bonaire
- KLM will Execute 15 additional flights to Bonaire
- More than 15000 kilos garbage collected in Sushi òf Dushi campaign Bonaire
- New Political Party on Bonaire: M21
- Pilot Project aims to reactivate elderly on Bonaire
- Discharging raw sewage for visiting yachts need to change
- JICN certified according to safety requirements
- Councilman Sneek peeved about Cancellation of IC meeting
- Central Bank Curaçao and St. Maarten no proponent of switch to US Dollar
- Traveling abroad?
- Clyde van Putten starts Weekly Radio Program
- Governor Rijna call Covid-19 situation on Bonaire ‘serious’
- Tourism Corporation Bonaire welcomed EFPT 2021 Champion Amado Vrieswijk back to Bonaire
- Vacancy Activity Coordinator Sint Maarten