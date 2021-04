2 Shares

Governor Jonathan Johnson and Island Secretary Tim Muller meeting the team this morning at the Harbor. Photo: Government of Saba.

The Bottom, Saba- The Government of Saba reminds residents of the presence today of a time of the KNMI and Dutch Marines on the island to work on the North trail.

For safety reasons, there will be a closure at the Well’s Bay road from below the last house for safety reasons. The equipment on the North Trail will help KNMI better register any volcanic activity on the island.