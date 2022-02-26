27 February 2022 02:45 am

KNMI starts Facebook group for Saba and St. Eustatius

May be an image of outdoors
KNMI equipment on Grey Hill. Photo: KNMI

THE BOTTOM/ORANJESTAD – The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has started a Facebook group where updates are placed about KNMI’s work on Saba and St. Eustatius. 

The idea is to keep people abreast in an easily accessible manner. People can also share volcano or earthquake related observations, for example if they feel a tremor. The address of the new Facebook group is: https://www.facebook.com/groups/191096753226885

