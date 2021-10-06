KNMI with Presentation to Statia Government













1 Share

Mel Raboen de Sanchez Pacheco (Counselor Government Commissioner & Change Manager Cabinet), Reinoud Sleeman (seismologist KNMI), Elske de Zeeuw-van Dalfsen (volcanologist KNMI) and Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet. Photo: Statia Government.

ORANJESTAD- Representatives of the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI in Dutch) visited Statia last week. The purpose of the visit was to work on the maintenance of the stations of KNMI and to visit potential sites for a new monitoring station, to be installed in 2022.

During the visit to Statia, a presentation was given to the Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet on KNMI’s current work and future plans. Next year a presentation will be given to the public (this was not possible this year due to the monitoring protocol).

KNMI is the Dutch national weather forecasting service, which has its headquarters in De Bilt (Utrecht, the Netherlands). The primary tasks of KNMI are : weather forecasting, monitoring of climate changes and monitoring seismic activity. KNMI advises on and warns society to reduce risks in the field of weather, climate and seismology and to limit damage and injuries.

With high-quality knowledge and technology plus an extensive observation network, KNMI offers products and services that contribute to the safety, accessibility, sustainability and prosperity of the Netherlands and the BES islands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba).

Website

For more information on KNMI (Q&A’s), please click on the following link https://www.statiagovernment.com/…/publ…/2021/06/30/knmi