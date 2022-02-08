Kolegio San Bernardo now also learning orchestra 













20 Shares

KRALENDIJK – After the start of the first learning orchestra (leerorkest) at Kolegio San Luis Bertran in Rincon, now also Kolegio San Bernardo gets the opportunity to participate. The first concert is scheduled for June 2022. A total of 110 students are participating in the learning orchestra on Bonaire.

Students of the 6th and 7th grade of Kolegio San Bernardo get one hour weekly of singing lessons and general musical education from professional music teachers such as Dennis Aalse, (conductor of the youth orchestra Curacao) and Chaira Borderslee (singer and singing teacher).

Collaboration

“By making music, the students work on cooperation, leaning on each other, listening to each other, waiting for each other and much more,” said Heleen Christiaan-Quartel, of Mangazina di Rei.

Leerorkest Bonaire is a collaboration of the Mangazina di Rei Foundation and the Leerorkest Nederland Foundation. It is made possible with the support of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.