ORANJESTAD – A scheduled traffic check was held on Saturday 30th September on H.M. Queen Beatrix Road in St Eustatius.

During the check, eight vehicles were checked, which four cars, three pick-ups and one scooter. Traffic safety on the roads promoted by checking for the use of drugs and the presence of (fire) weapons.

The technical state of the checked vehicles and documents are also checked. Two drivers were given a warning as their insurance had just expired.