KPCN conducts speed controls 

KRALENDIJK – Police Force Caribbean Netherlands (KPCN) on Wednesday held another speed check on Bonaire.
The speed checks took place this time on the road to Rincon, near Tras di Montaña around half past five in the evening.
Although KPCN has not yet issued any fines, it does stop motorists to warn them about existing speed limits.
With the enormous amount of road traffic accidents in the past months, where a considerable excess of speed is often one of the factors, the controls are certainly needed.
