KPCN continues with traffic controls

KRALENDIJK – In recent days, fines were handed out for driving without valid insurance documents, without a valid driving license, for holding a phone while driving and for driving without a seat belt.

KPCN emphasizes in a press release that it is important to have the necessary documents in order. Compliance with the rules of the traffic regulations is also strongly advised. By doing so, one contributes to safe traffic on the island.

In the coming period, regular checks will be held and strict action will be taken against those who do not have the above-mentioned documents in order or who do not observe the traffic regulations. This may lead to a fine. The amount of a fine for the above violations varies between 30 and 225 dollars.

Seatbelt

A seat belt protects in the event of an accident. By using the seatbelt, the occupant remains in his seat, it is not possible for the skull to hit the windscreen and the person is not hurled through the car, according to the press release. Wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of a fatal accident by 30 to 40 percent. Also, in the back of the car, wearing a seatbelt reduces the chance of being seriously injured by 20 percent.

Telephone

Using a mobile phone while driving also puts yourself and others at risk. KPCN: “When we use our phone, we are less alert. Put your smartphone out of sight. That way you won’t be tempted to look at it anyway. When you participate in traffic, whether in a car or on a bicycle, it is important that you are consciously present. If someone is expecting a message or a phone call, let them know before you get into the car that you can’t be reached.