KPCN organizes training for analysts in the region

KRALENDIJK- Analysts from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) on Wednesday have completed a three-day training on the application of scenarios in investigation together with analysts from the police forces in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

The training was provided at the request of the KPCN by Chantal Epskamp-Dudink, scientist and criminologist, and is based on the Scenario Reconstruction method which helps analysts to structure information review and effectively direct the investigation. Scenario reconstruction is a tool for dealing with tunnel vision and other psychological processes such as groupthink and confirmation bias.

During the first day of the training, the analysts were accompanied by department heads of the KPCN; Steven Senior (Head of Investigation), Edwin van der Giessen (Head of Basic Police Care) and Melvin Sint Jago (Head of Information & Expertise). The Deputy Chief of Police and Chief of Operations; Ronald Zwarter, the Chief of Police of the KPCN; Mr. Alwyn Braaf, District Attorney; Laura Stroink, and colleagues from the Investigation Department were also present.

The rest of the training was attended by analysts from the police forces of Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten and the Dutch Caribbean.

Scenarios

After the training, the analyst together with the investigation team and the Prosecutor’s Office OM can come to new insights to disprove or confirm scenarios. The ultimate goal is to contribute to the discovery of the truth corpse finding or missing persons’ case.